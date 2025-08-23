Meghalaya set to become ‘fast-mover state’ with strides in health, education, agriculture

Meghalaya Information and Public Relations Commissioner Vijay Kumar Mantri on August 22, said the state is moving from being an ‘aspirer state’ to a ‘fast-mover state’, making strong gains in agriculture, health, education and infrastructure through centrally sponsored schemes.

Speaking at Vartalap, a workshop organised by the Press Information Bureau in Shillong, Mantri highlighted that 74 per cent of farmers in Meghalaya are covered under PM-Kisan, over five lakh people benefit from Ayushman Bharat and PM-JAY, the PM Poshan scheme has expanded to more than 7,700 schools, and the Jal Jeevan Mission has transformed household tap water coverage from zero seven years ago to substantial progress today.

“Synergy between the state and the Centre is vital. We have set 2032, when Meghalaya turns 60, as the milestone year to strengthen connectivity, water, power, internet, housing, health, nutrition and education,” he said.

Governor C H Vijayashankar, who was also present on the occasion, emphasised that the success of schemes depend on effective implementation and awareness among citizens.

"The Union government has placed particular emphasis on the Northeast, and Meghalaya is receiving due attention in agriculture, horticulture and infrastructure sectors. Media has a vital role in ensuring that people know about these benefits," he said.

Information and Public Relations Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh described 'Vartalap' as an important dialogue platform.

"Misrepresentation of facts creates confusion, and that is why authentic information is so important. Meghalaya has shown strong performance in health and agriculture, but challenges remain, and the media must bridge the gaps. Al is powerful but dangerous if misused," she said.

Additional Director General, PIB-NEZ, Kripa Shankar Yadav, said the workshop held discussions on centrally sponsored schemes, artificial intelligence, and media law and ethics to benefit journalists and students.

NEHU Registrar S K Dixit noted that media freedom comes with responsibility and stressed the need to revisit Indian media laws in the context of emerging technologies.