Shillong's IT sector received a significant boost as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated iMerit's new facility at the Shillong IT Park in Umsawli. The artificial intelligence solutions company, founded by Radha Basu, marks a pivotal step in the state's efforts to attract tech investments.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Sangma highlighted the government's commitment to fostering an IT-friendly ecosystem. "Government has initiated interventions to create an ecosystem for IT-enabled services to thrive. The government is implementing projects to ensure fast and reliable internet connectivity across the state," he stated.

Sangma emphasised the growing importance of data-driven governance, noting, "Data has been one of the key ingredients that the government has been using to make key decisions to make the maximum impact with the limited resources."

The Chief Minister outlined various technology-driven initiatives undertaken by the government, including monitoring maternal and child health and mapping vegetation and biodiversity. He stressed, "The role of technology is being explored for smart solutions and we as a government encourage companies to invest and explore the potential the state has to offer."

Underscoring the transformative power of technology, Sangma added, "Technology is the backbone for a society to function better as a whole, and with that, the Government is working tirelessly to leverage information and technology for better efficient governance."

The Chief Minister also urged local youth to seize opportunities presented by incoming IT firms. "iMerit is an international brand which caters to well-known clients, who are making an impact not only at a global level but also at a local level. We as a government expect that the local workforce will prove themselves worthy with hard work, commitment and diligence," he said.

iMerit, a global AI solutions provider, boasts a workforce of over 5,000 employees across the United States, Europe, Bhutan, and India. In Meghalaya alone, the company employs 200+ individuals, with women comprising 64% of the workforce.