The delegates of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Meghalaya on October 17 cast their votes for the Presidential post of the party at the party headquarters at Congress Bhawan, Shillong.

Speaking to reporters after the voting, Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Chief, Vincent Pala said that one delegate representing each block has cast their votes.

Notably, 56 delegates cast their votes from 10 am to 4 pm.

The counting will be on October 19, 2022, in the head office of the AICC, New Delhi, informed Pala.

"The new party president will have to work on rejuvenating the grand old party", he added.

AICC has issued an identity card with a barcode to those who are regional representative voters. Voters will be able to cast their ballots after showing their both identity cards and any other photo-proof identity card.

The AICC set to create history by electing a non-Gandhi president after more than 24 years.

The contest is between senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.

A day before Congress presidential polls, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is in Assam for campaigning for himself, left no stone unturned in luring voters in his favour.

Tharoor cleverly tried to mesmerise voters in his own unique style during a press conference in Guwahati, as he was often seen asserting, ''It doesn't matter whoever wins, but eventually Congress party should come out with flying colours''.

Asserting that he is eying for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Tharoor said, ''This election is the internal election of the party but it will have an impact outside the party. I am fighting for the betterment of the party and making it strong and at the same time I am eying the 2024 Lok Sabha elections''.