The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approval process is underway for Shillong Government College of Engineering, Mawlai Kynton Massar, as it seeks to introduce new courses.

The academic council of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has granted provisional affiliation for offering of B.Tech courses, according to official sources.

The state government has conveyed approval to allow the Additional Director & Principal of Shillong Polytechnic, Mawlai and 13 faculty members of Shillong Polytechnic, who are qualified to hold additional charge as Head of the Institute as faculty members of the engineering college, in an attempt to make the engineering college fully functional.

It must be mentioned that Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had completed and inaugurated the construction work for the academic block, boys’ and girls’ hostels on January 1, 2023.

The construction of internal road and landscaping and providing of service connection viz. electricity and water supply in the campus of the Shillong Government College of Engineering is completed.

55 teaching and non-teaching posts have been created by the government.