Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar outlined an ambitious economic vision for the state on Friday, despite beginning the budget session with an unexpected personal admission about his health.

"Never in my life have I been unable to walk. But something happened yesterday, and I had no choice," Vijayashankar told legislators after arriving at the assembly requiring wheelchair assistance.

The Governor quickly pivoted to state business, emphasising Meghalaya's economic aspirations: "As we continue our ambitious journey to transform Meghalaya into a 10 billion dollar economy by 2028, we recognise this moment as an opportunity to reaffirm our collective commitment to the development of our great state."

Vijayashankar called for unity in pursuit of this economic goal, stating, "Today, we reiterate our constitutional duty to work together towards a brighter future for the people of Meghalaya. Let us unite in our pursuit of progress, driven by our shared vision for a prosperous and thriving Meghalaya."

He highlighted the government's approach of blending traditional knowledge with modern innovation to achieve scalable development. Initiatives launched in the previous year, including "CM Connect" and "Hello Meghalaya," were cited as examples of leveraging technology to showcase the state's cultural heritage while improving governance.

Vijayashankar acknowledged improvements in infrastructure, including roads, power, and water supply, as well as investment in tourism and agriculture. He also pointed to progress in healthcare, education, social security, and livelihood programmes, affirming the government’s commitment to holistic development.

The Governor also noted Meghalaya's peaceful conditions during the past year, including the successful conduct of both the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2025 District Council elections.

The governor urged legislators to uphold Meghalaya’s parliamentary traditions and work together to ensure continued progress.