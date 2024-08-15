Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma unveiled an ambitious vision to propel the state's economy to $100 billion by 2047 as part of the 'Viksit Meghalaya' initiative. The announcement was made during the Independence Day celebrations at Polo Grounds, Shillong, on Thursday.

In his address, CM Sangma stated, "It is an ambitious plan for transforming India into a developed country by the 100th anniversary of our independence in 2047." He added, "I aspire for 'Viksit Meghalaya' to be a 100-billion-dollar economy by 2047 when we celebrate the 75th anniversary of our statehood."

The plan aligns with India's broader goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.