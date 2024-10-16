The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has accused the National People's Party (NPP) of violating the Model Code of Conduct in the ongoing by-election campaign for the 56-Gambegre (ST) constituency in Meghalaya.

The complaint, filed by AITC District Coordinator SN Sangma on October 16, alleged that the NPP distributed CGI sheets to villagers in an attempt to influence voters, despite the Election Commission of India’s announcement of the polling date.

The letter, addressed to the Returning Officer, claimed that the NPP has continued these activities even after the Election Commission of India announced the polling date. Specifically, it alleged that materials were being distributed in Aminda Simsang village (Polling Station No. 2) despite the Model Code of Conduct being in effect.

The complainant argued that this alleged misuse of government resources is not only unethical but also constitutes bribery. Furthermore, the letter stated that the NPP has reportedly stockpiled large quantities of CGI sheets near almost every polling station, with distribution to voters continuing unabated.

SN Sangma has requested immediate intervention to halt these activities and ensure that the election is conducted in a fair and impartial manner.