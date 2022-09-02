In a strongly worded letter to the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong, the All India Trinamool Congress has accused the Deputy CM of furnishing ‘blatant lies’ with regards to the financials of Shillong Smart City project.

“This letter comes against the backdrop of great shock and bewilderment regarding blatant contradictions in your statements to the press regarding financials of Shillong Smart City Ltd and the actual truth as furnished by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG),” mentions AITC in its letter.

Quoting the CAG report, the AITC slammed the Dy. CM of misleading the people with contradictory statements with regards to the Smart City Project. While speaking to the media on August 19, Deputy CM Prestone said that the financial statement of the Smart City Project has to be filled with the Registrar of Companies upon completion of audit by the CAG and its adoption in the general body meeting.

Counter objecting to the statement by Deputy CM of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong, the AITC then mentioned in its letter that the Shillong Smart City was NOT restricted from filing its financial reports with the Registrar of Companies until CAG audit is complete as claimed by the Deputy CM.

In support of its allegations the AITC wrote quoting pointers from the CAG report. “According to the response received from the CAG, ‘Section 137 of the Companies Act, 2013, states that, provided that where the financial statements under subsection (I) are not adopted at annual general meeting or adjourned annual general meeting, such unadopted financial statements along with the required documents under sub-section (1) shall be filed with the Registrar within thirty days of the date of annual general meeting and the Registrar shall take them in his records as provisional till the financial statements are filed with him after their adoption in the adjournment annual general in for that purpose.”

“According to the response received from the CAG, financial statements for Shillong Smart City for the year 2019-20 were audited by the CAG between 01.03.2021 and 05.03.2021 and were submitted to the Govt of Meghalaya with CAG comments last year on 27.10.2021. Similarly, financial statements for Shillong Smart City for the year 2020-21 were audited by the CAG between 10.02.2022 and 18.02.2022 and were submitted to the Govt of Meghalaya with CAG comments on 11.05.2022,” added the AITC letter.

Calling the statements made by Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong as untrue, the AITC has raised questions as to why the Government of Meghalaya has failed to submit its financials for the year 2021-22 to the CAG for auditing with respect to the Shillong Smart City Project.