The Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in East Jaintia Hills District have raised concerns about the worsening condition of a bridge located at Pyrtakuna village under Lumshnong C&RD Block. Reports indicate that the bridge is showing signs of damage, with iron rods protruding from certain sections, posing a significant risk to commuters.

In response to these safety concerns, the Project Director of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in Meghalaya, based in Shillong, has been instructed to take immediate restorative measures. The urgency of addressing the bridge's condition stems from its critical importance for transportation along NH-6.

The Deputy Commissioner and DDMA Chairman have advised the public, commuters, and vehicles to exercise caution and strictly adhere to traffic regulations while using the bridge.