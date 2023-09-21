Meghalaya: Alert sumo driver's vigilance leads to Rs 2 crore drug bust in Shillong
Sangma also commended Dr. L. R. Bishnoi and his team for their efforts in combating the menace of drug trafficking.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma praised the successful outcome of a major drug bust, valued at over Rs 2 crore, that occurred in Shillong on September 20. What distinguishes this accomplishment is the role played by an alert Sumo driver who alerted the police about a suspicious bag.
Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed his appreciation for the Sumo driver's quick thinking and courage, stating, "A Major success Through Police-Public cooperation! In Shillong, a major drug bust worth over Rs 2 crore took place on September 20 night. What makes this success unique is the pivotal role played by an alert Sumo driver who informed the Police about a suspicious bag. Many congratulations to the Sumo driver for his honesty. He will be aptly rewarded for his actions."
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