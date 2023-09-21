Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma praised the successful outcome of a major drug bust, valued at over Rs 2 crore, that occurred in Shillong on September 20. What distinguishes this accomplishment is the role played by an alert Sumo driver who alerted the police about a suspicious bag.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed his appreciation for the Sumo driver's quick thinking and courage, stating, "A Major success Through Police-Public cooperation! In Shillong, a major drug bust worth over Rs 2 crore took place on September 20 night. What makes this success unique is the pivotal role played by an alert Sumo driver who informed the Police about a suspicious bag. Many congratulations to the Sumo driver for his honesty. He will be aptly rewarded for his actions."