Meghalaya were bowled out for 178 in their first innings on day one of their U-19 men's Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group A match against Baroda at the MCA Ground, Polo.

Baroda, unbeaten in their previous three matches, reached 55 for no loss at stumps, trailing Meghalaya by 123 runs.

Batting first after winning the toss, Meghalaya struggled early but found crucial runs from their lower order. Fast bowlers Shavian Blah (52 off 57 balls) and Angkit Tamang (33 not out from 111) along with No. 10 Ashish Kumar Lohar (25 from 35) contributed significantly to the total. Blah's aggressive knock included seven fours and a six, showcasing his ability with the bat.

Earlier, openers Shubham Rasaily and Manthan Dey survived the first 10 overs, but their partnership was broken immediately after, and wickets fell regularly. Kshitij Singhania showed some resistance, scoring 22 from 48 balls before being dismissed.

Baroda’s standout bowler was Pavan Patel, who bowled over a third of the overs in Meghalaya’s innings. He finished with figures of 4/58 from 23 overs.

With 16 overs remaining in the day, Baroda’s openers, Nitya J Pandya (40 not out from 57) and Smit Rathva (13 not out from 39), managed to see off the remaining overs, leaving Baroda in a strong position heading into day two.