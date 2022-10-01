Meghalaya’s Regional Party, the People's Democratic Front (PDF) has condemned the statement made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat wherein he said that 'all people living in India are Hindus', on his recent visit to Shillong on September 25.

Speaking to the media on September 30, Egentstar Kurkalang, the working president of PDF's Youth wing, said the statement of the RSS chief seems to exploit the identity of the indigenous minority of India who have their own faith, belief, culture and ideology.

"We want to clarify that we (Khasi) have come into existence till today and in the future in our own ways and in our custom, we didn't borrow from others," said Kurkalang.

Kurkalang reminded that the Khasis became part of India after the leaders of the Khasi states signed the Instrument of Accession with the government of India in December 1948. Since then the Khasi States came into the dominion of India with the condition that the government, both Central and State, should protect the identity, culture and ideology and customs of the Hynniewtrep people.