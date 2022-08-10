Meghalaya will host the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022, scheduled to be held from October 30 to November 6, 2022.

A joint meeting between the North East Organising Committee, Meghalaya Department of Sports and Youth Affairs and the North East Olympic Association was held on Wednesday to finalise the list of sports disciplines.

A total of 18 disciplines has been finalised. The Sports disciplines for Games are Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Football, Judo, Karate, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Wushu, Cycling, Golf, Weightlifting and Wrestling.

Approximately 4000 participants is expected to participate. Eight states, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, will be competing in the event.

The budget has not been decided as yet so far. A finance committee is going to be setup to discuss on the budget to conduct the event.

Working president John Kharshiing said that if a state has lack of players they can opt to share inter NE players but it should not be more than 30%.