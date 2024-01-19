The state of Meghalaya is all set to get its official state anthem tomorrow after 52 years of existence. This development comes in even as the state cabinet today gave its nod to the state anthem.

The approval to the state anthem was given in a cabinet meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sangma said that the cabinet gave its approval, and the state would be getting its own state anthem after 52 years of statehood.

"Cabinet has given its approval to the State Anthem in its meeting today. We are immensely happy that the State will finally have its own anthem after 52 years of statehood and we look forward to releasing it tomorrow in the Meghalaya Day Celebrations," said CM Sangma.

The official state anthem of Meghalaya would be released during the Meghalaya Day celebrations that are set to take place in Tura on Saturday.

The Chief Minister meanwhile, has expressed gratitude to the state arts and culture department and other persons for their involvement in creating the state anthem. He thanked them for their efforts in writing the lyrics and composing the tune.