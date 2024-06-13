The alleged gang rape of four minor girls in South West Khasi Hills on June 7 has triggered widespread condemnation and demands for swift action against the perpetrators. The incident came to light after the victims, who had gone missing, revealed the ordeal to their family members a day later.

According to the South West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, G Kharwanlang, medical examinations confirmed that one of the four minors was raped, and investigations are ongoing. The police have not made any arrests so far.

Kharwanlang stated that there was no kidnapping angle as the accused and the victims were part of the same picnic group. However, he did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime.

Outraged by the incident and the perceived police inaction, various organisations, including the Garo Students' Union (GSU), All Khasi Hills A'chik Federation (AKHAF), AHAM, and the Women's Organization, held a meeting and rally on June 12. They demanded justice for the victims and immediate arrest of the culprits, who are believed to be a group of 10-12 men.

Tengku Marak, the vice president of the GSU stated that the four minor victims were taken away by the group of men on the pretext of attending a birthday party and were later gang raped. "We strongly condemn this heinous and despicable act and urge the police to act and arrest the culprits. If no action is taken, we will take our own course of action," the vice president warned .

Manuwel Marak, the general secretary of AKHAF, and Cromwell Sangma, the president of AHAM, echoed similar sentiments, strongly demanding action from the police against the perpetrators.

The incident has also caught the attention of the state child rights commission, which has entrusted the district child protection officer to follow up on the case. An FIR was lodged on Sunday after the Khasi Hills Zone unit of the GSU and the South West Khasi Hills unit of AHAM brought the matter to light.