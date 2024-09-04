Under the Focus scheme led by Sangma Conrad, the Government of Meghalaya has allocated Rs 100 crore to provide the third tranche in 2024-25.

This initiative aims to support farmers and promote agricultural growth in the state.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on August 7, launched a new flagship program called CM FARM+ aimed at supporting farmers across the state.

The initiative was introduced alongside Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, marking a significant step towards agricultural development in the region.



Also Read: Meghalaya launches CM FARM+ initiative to boost agricultural sector

During the launch event in the Nongpoh area of Ri Bhoi district, CM Sangma personally engaged with local farmers and distributed plantation materials to beneficiaries.

The programme is designed to provide multiple benefits to farmers, including support for high-value crop farming, training on best agricultural practices, and knowledge transfer on agricultural production.