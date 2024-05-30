Meghalaya government has released Rs 19.85 crore to all district deputy commissioners to provide immediate relief to those affected by the devastating tropical cyclone Remal. The cyclone's heavy rains and strong winds have claimed one life in East Jaintia Hills, injured five individuals, and impacted a total population of 5,169 across 271 villages, with 903 houses damaged.

According to Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla, Eastern West Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills were the hardest hit in terms of population affected and property damage. While the total financial loss is still being assessed, Shylla provided district-wise details based on reports received as of 11 am on May 29.

In Eastern West Khasi Hills, 1,243 people across seven villages were affected, with three houses and infrastructure damaged. Restoration efforts are underway. West Garo Hills saw 761 people across 72 villages affected, with 76 houses and five public properties damaged, including schools, a farm, and a building.

North and South Garo Hills faced road and power disruptions from uprooted trees. In South West Garo Hills, power outages since May 26 are being addressed. West Jaintia Hills experienced uprooted trees and landslides, while a house in East Jaintia Hills' Wapung C&RD was damaged, resulting in one fatality. The minister confirmed that the deceased's next of kin would receive ex-gratia compensation as per the norms.