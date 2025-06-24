Meghalaya allocates Rs 39 crore for sports teams ahead of 2027 National Games

Meghalaya government has sanctioned a massive Rs 39.17 crore grant to 26 state sports associations as part of preparations for hosting the 39th National Games in 2027, marking an unprecedented direct funding initiative by any state government in India.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced the funding at a special event titled "Grants-in-Aid for Team Preparation" held at the State Convention Centre on Tuesday, emphasising the state's ambitious target of winning at least 50 medals at the upcoming National Games.

"For the first time in the country's history, a state government is directly providing grants-in-aid funds to Shillong Sports Associations," Sangma declared during the ceremony. The announcement comes as part of the Team Meghalaya initiative designed to strengthen the state's sporting infrastructure and athlete preparation.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state's remarkable sports infrastructure development worth Rs 1,900 crore, which includes the construction of nearly 50 artificial turfs across Meghalaya - the highest number in any Indian state. The state has also developed synthetic track and field facilities, described as the largest in the Eastern region.

"Looking back at this journey, which has been filled with a lot of excitement and challenges, we have seen incredible momentum in the sports sector. Whether it is the associations, officials, political leaders, or the sportspersons, everyone is contributing. I can clearly see a huge difference in how sports is growing in our state," Sangma said.

Since 2018, the state government has already provided over Rs 15 crore in grants-in-aid to Shillong Sports Associations, demonstrating sustained investment in the sector.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Shakliar Warjri reinforced the government's commitment to building robust support systems for athletes. "We believe in the associations of our state, and through this effort, we hope to achieve our goals. Our aim is to see the athletes and youth of Meghalaya win medals- not just at the state level, but also at the national and even international level," he stated.

The 39th National Games will mark a historic milestone for Meghalaya, becoming the largest event ever hosted by the state. The government also announced plans to make the event environmentally sustainable, with initiatives including biodegradable bags and starch-based bottles in collaboration with local entrepreneurs.

Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, emphasised the government's approach of enabling autonomy for sports associations in decision-making. "We will continue to support the associations with flexibility and trust, to ensure optimal preparation for the Games," he added.