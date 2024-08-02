Amid recent controversies surrounding migrant workers in Meghalaya, the state government amended the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety and Security) of Migrant Workers Act, 2020 aiming to enhance the process of verifying the backgrounds of the workers.

According to media reports, the Meghalaya government as well as the Meghalaya police will follow Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) as a means of verifying the documents of migrant workers and ensure their background is clean, with no record of criminal offences in the past.

The CCTNS is a project under the Indian government for creating a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-Governance.

Meanwhile, the state government also announced an increase in the penalty for violation of the Act from Rs 5000 to Rs 1 lakh. Meanwhile, it stated that frequent offenders will have to serve a jail term of as long as three months.

Earlier last month, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had assured that the registration of migrant workers will be done in letter and spirit, reiterating that tough action will be taken against those involved in breaking the law by conducting unauthorised checking of documents across the region.

So far, 10 cases have been filed against organisations and individuals involved in such acts.