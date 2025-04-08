The Meghalaya Cabinet approved an amendment to the Meghalaya State Language Act, 2005, to accommodate the newly created Eastern West Khasi Hills district, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on Tuesday, April 8.

The amendment designates Khasi as the associate official language for the new district, bringing it in line with language policies across the state's administrative regions.

"With the creation of the new Eastern West Khasi Hills district, necessary amendments had to be made to make the associate official language as Khasi in the district and include the new district in the provision," Sangma stated on social media.

The Meghalaya State Language Act 2005 establishes parameters for official communications in the northeastern state, allowing Khasi and Garo to function as associate official languages in designated districts and permitting their use in various governmental examinations.