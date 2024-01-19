Amit Shah, Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation visited the headquarters of Directorate General Assam Rifles at Laitkor, Shillong on January 19.

The Union Minister was given a windshield tour of the well-laid-out garrison.

The Home Minister also laid a wreath at the War Memorial at Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles and paid homage to the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts of Assam Rifles.



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Amit Shah commended the morale of the troops of Assam Rifles and said that the role played by Assam Rifles as Sentinels of North East is unparalleled and the nation will always be indebted to their sacrifice.

The Union Minister is in Shillong to attend the 71st Plenary session of the Northeast Council.

Yesterday while in Laitkor he also inaugurated the Cyber Security Operations Center in HQ DG AR which will provide the Force with a fighting edge to ward off cyber attacks.