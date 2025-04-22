The All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) began an intensive karate training camp in kumite (sparring) in Mawkhar, Shillong, on April 21.

The chief resource person is Pranay Sharma, a 7-time national champion and Commonwealth, South Asian, World Karate Federation (WKF) Series A and Khelo India gold medallist.

A vital initiative for the development of karate in the state, the training camp, being held at the Mawkhar Dorbar Shnong Community Hall, will run until April 26. More than 60 young and more experienced karatekas from Meghalaya are taking part.

Present at the opening ceremony were Mawkhar Assistant Rangbah Shnong and Mawkhar SC President Ransom Sutnga, and senior members of AMKA.