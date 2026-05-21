Meghalaya among India’s fastest growing states: CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing states, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on May 21 while citing findings from the Client Associates State of Indian States 2026 Report.

According to the report shared by the Chief Minister, Meghalaya recorded a 15.3 per cent five-year nominal GDP growth, a 97 per cent rise in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) between FY21 and FY26, and a fourfold increase in capital investments since 2018.

Sharing the development, Sangma said the achievement reflects the state government’s sustained emphasis on infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, power, livelihoods, entrepreneurship and governance reforms.

“This achievement reflects our sustained focus on infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, power, livelihoods, entrepreneurship and governance reforms. Most importantly, it is a testament to the resilience, aspirations and efforts of the people of Meghalaya,” the Chief Minister stated.

He further reaffirmed the government’s commitment towards building a stronger, inclusive and future-ready Meghalaya.

The report places Meghalaya among the top-performing state economies in the country, highlighting the northeastern state’s rapid economic transformation in recent years.