Two Northeastern states of India, Meghalaya and Nagaland, have set a shining example of women empowerment by inducting two women MLAs as Cabinet ministers ahead of International Women's Day on March 8.

Salhoutuonuo Kruse of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has become the first-ever woman minister of Nagaland, while Ampareen Lyngdoh, Meghalaya's longest serving woman MLA, has once again become the lone female face among the 12 Meghalaya Cabinet ministers sworn in on Monday.

The decision of the Meghalaya-based National People's Party (NPP) led by Conrad Sangma to pick its MLA Ampareen for a ministerial berth in the Meghalaya Cabinet, and the NDPP's (led by Neiphiu Rio) decision to pick Kruse as one of the Cabinet ministers of Nagaland, underlines the region's commitment to enhancing women empowerment by granting women the same rights as men.

This move demonstrates in letter and spirit that the phrase "women empowerment" is more than just a buzzword, and the region is working tirelessly towards it.

Kruse is one among the two women from Nagaland to have been elected as MLAs for the first time ever in Nagaland's election history. Reacting to this historic moment, Nagaland BJP president and social media sensation Tenjen Imna Along, who has always been vocal about women's rights and issues, congratulated all the women of Nagaland and gave a thumbs up to women empowerment in the state and the region.

This move is a significant step towards creating a more equitable society where women have equal opportunities to lead and participate in decision-making processes. With International Women's Day just around the corner, this decision sends a powerful message of progress and hope.

Meghalaya and Nagaland's decision to induct women MLAs as Cabinet ministers is a progressive move that should be emulated across India, and the world at large. It is time to celebrate the remarkable strides made by women in breaking through the glass ceiling and taking on leadership roles, and this is a promising beginning.

As we celebrate International Women's Day, it is important to remember that the fight for women's rights and gender equality is far from over. Nevertheless, these small but significant steps remind us that every step counts towards a more inclusive and equal world for all.