Meghalaya: Aneesh Sangma races to national glory, puts Garo Hills on India’s rally map

Aneesh M. Sangma of the Tura Motor Sports Club (TMSC) clinched first place in the Gypsy Class (Group F) at a prestigious national rally event governed by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI)—the apex body of Indian motorsport and organizer of the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC).

Racing under car number 62, Aneesh, along with his co-driver Dinky Varghese of Coimbatore, delivered an electrifying performance across two days of competitive stages:

Day 1 Timing: 01:07:46.000

Day 2 Timing: 00:33:30.700

Their flawless execution and driving consistency propelled them to the top of the podium, marking a historic first for Meghalaya and significantly raising the profile of Tura and the Garo Hills region in the national motorsport arena.

“It’s absolutely mind-blowing—fast-paced pace notes, high-speed corners, caution calls—it’s chaos, it’s control, and above all, it’s pure fun,” Aneesh said after the win.

A Dream Two Decades in the Making

Aneesh described the victory as the culmination of a 20-year dream, one that began in 2005 when he first witnessed a national rally in the Garo Hills.

“This victory isn’t mine alone—it’s for Tura, for Garo Hills, and for every motorsport enthusiast in Northeast India. We’re finally on the INRC map, and we’re here to stay,” Aneesh said with pride.

He also extended gratitude to Meghalaya Chief Minister Shri Sanjay Sangma (MLA, Mahendraganj) and the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, for recognizing motorsport as a serious discipline and providing critical support.

BILGARO X: Garo Hills’ Homegrown Motorsport Festival Goes National

Beyond the podium, Aneesh used the national spotlight to promote Bilgaro, Garo Hills’ flagship motorsport festival organized annually by TMSC. The upcoming 10th anniversary edition—Bilgaro X—is scheduled for November 2025 and is expected to draw national attention.

“Teams in the INRC paddock already know about Bilgaro. I’ve personally invited national rally teams and senior drivers this year. I believe we’ll see top names on our entry list,” Aneesh added.

Paving the Way for Northeast’s Racing Future

Sangma’s achievement marks a turning point for the region, signaling the rise of Northeast India in a sport historically dominated by the South and West.

“This is just the beginning. We have the passion and the talent—now we need the infrastructure and consistent exposure,” he said.