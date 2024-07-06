The central Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed BJP national secretary Anil Antony as the new leader in-charge (Prabhari) of Meghalaya and Nagaland.



In a statement, it was informed that Antony was appointed by BJP national president J P Nadda and replaced BJP national vice president Chuba Ao, who was the state-in-charge since November, 2020.

Anil Antony’s appointment comes amidst the recent controversy against the former Prabhari, Chuba Ao for the BJP’s loss in helping NPP emerge victorious in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections.

Anil is the son of former Congress leader and former Union Defence Minister AK Antony, and had joined BJP in 2023.

Representing Kerala’s Pathanamthitta constituency, Anil was engaged in a controversy regarding the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots where he protested in favour of PM Modi.