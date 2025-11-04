Meghalaya announce squad for BCCI U-23 State A Trophy 2025-26

The Meghalaya Cricket Association has named a 15-member squad for the upcoming BCCI U-23 Men’s State A Trophy 2025-26, a one-day tournament set to begin this month.

Manish Sharma will lead the side, with Josiah Momin appointed as vice-captain. Most of the players selected are currently part of Meghalaya’s Col CK Nayudu Trophy team, ensuring continuity and form heading into the limited-overs competition.

Meghalaya have been placed in the Plate Group alongside Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. All matches are scheduled to be played at venues across Punjab.

The team will leave for Punjab on November 6. Players and staff currently attending the preparatory camp in Tura will travel directly to Guwahati airport, while those involved in the ongoing Nayudu Trophy match against Goa in Shillong will also join the squad the same day.

Meghalaya will open their campaign against Sikkim on November 9.

Squad: Avinash Rai, Chandra Bahadur Thapa, Sachin Kumar, Pushkar Raj Singh, Dipankar Baruah, Josiah Momin (VC), Asif Khan, Manish Sharma (C), Rohit Yadav, Shavian Blah, PM Santhosh, Thunun Marak, Denikcheng Marak, Gulgul Sangma, Gavineal Marpna.