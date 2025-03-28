The senior women selection committee of the Meghalaya Cricket Association has selected 15 players and five standbys to represent the state in the forthcoming 2nd NECDC Senior Women Tournament 2025, which will be held in Rangpo, Sikkim, from April 7 to 9.

The team will be led by Debasmita Dutta as captain, and she will be supported by vice-captain Riticia Nongbet, MCA Honorary Secretary Rayonald Kharkamni informed through a notification.

The first edition of this tournament, organised by the North East Cricket Development Council, was held in Nongkhrah, Ri-Bhoi, last year. Sikkim and Nagaland were declared joint winners after the final was washed out by a tropical storm in October.

Meghalaya squad: Debasmita Dutta (C), Riticia Nongbet (VC), Luiza Tamang, Monica L Phawa (WK), Neha Hajong, Ankita Sharma, Rebeldalis Syiemlieh, Ruby Chettri, Daiaka E Warjri, Ritreki Pohshna, Rikmanchi M Sangma, Indariakor Kharwanniang, Monica Singh, Deimaphishisha Lamare, Ajima Sangma

Standbys: Saradafica Kharbani, Dubleen Nengnong, Solina Jaba, Neelam Roy, Shruti Kumari Ray

Support staff: Mackie D Blah (Coach), Bhakupar Mylliemngap (Assistant Coach), Wandashisha Dkhar (Physio), Darishesha Mawroh (Trainer), Baiahunlang Mylliemngap (Manager)