The Meghalaya government has announced a significant increase in the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for all categories of state government employees, pensioners, and family pension holders. Effective July 1, the DA/DR has been raised from 43 per cent to 46 per cent.

This decision, outlined in a recent notification, aims to provide financial relief and better living standards for the state's public sector employees and retirees. The enhanced allowance will also apply to members of the work-charged establishment and casual workers, excluding Bungalow Peons, whose pay levels align with those of the regular establishment.

However, it's important to note that the Dearness Relief will remain suspended if the pensioners or family pensioners are employed or re-employed under the State or Central Government, or are permanently absorbed in the State's or Central Government's Company, Corporation, Undertaking, or Autonomous Body. The relief will be revived once the period of such employment or re-employment ends.

The government has also provided guidelines for the payment of the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief. Fractions of 50 paise and above will be rounded off to the next higher rupee, while fractions less than 50 paise will be ignored.

The financial implications of this decision will be charged to the respective heads of accounts from which the employees and pensioners/family pension holders receive their salaries and pensions, respectively.