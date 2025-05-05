The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), on May 5, announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations, with students achieving impressive pass percentages across all streams.

Pass percentages: 82.05 per cent in Arts, 82.94 per cent in Science, and 81.28 per cent in Commerce.



Students can access their results by logging into the official MBOSE website.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma congratulated the students for their achievements, lauding their performance and expressing satisfaction with the overall results.

He praised the combined efforts of students, teachers, and parents that contributed to this year’s success.

“Congratulations to the meritorious students of the HSSLC examinations (Science, Arts, Commerce & Vocational Streams) of the State Board, MBOSE. Satisfied to see the pass percentage... showing the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers and parents. My best wishes to the schools with remarkable pass percentage,” Sangma said.

Congratulations to the meritorious students of the HSSLC examinations (Science, Arts, Commerce & Vocational Streams) of the State Board, MBOSE. Satisfied to see the pass percentage for Arts at 82.05%, Science at 82.94% and Commerce at 81.28 %, showing the hard work and dedication… pic.twitter.com/tEgTHrcsKH — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 5, 2025

Encouraging the students further, he added, “May you shine and prosper, and may this encourage you towards your goals! Keep it up!”