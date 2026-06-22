Meghalaya announces Film City, Film Institute and Music Institute to boost creative economy

Meghalaya has announced plans to set up a Film City and a Film Institute in Shillong, along with a Music Institute in Tura, as part of a broader push to strengthen the state's creative economy and position itself as a hub for music, filmmaking and digital content creation.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma during the inaugural Hello Meghalaya Music Awards held in Shillong on the occasion of World Music Day.

Speaking at the event, Sangma said the proposed institutions would provide long-term support to artists, filmmakers and content creators across the state. "We want Meghalaya and Shillong to become recognised hubs for music, filmmaking and the entire creative economy," he said.

The chief minister said initiatives aimed at musicians, filmmakers and young entrepreneurs were as important as other development programmes, as they directly create opportunities and help individuals pursue their aspirations.

He also highlighted the expansion of the Chief Minister's Grassroots Music Programme, which now supports more than 7,000 artists across Meghalaya.

The state government used the occasion to showcase the growth of its OTT platform, Hello Meghalaya, which was launched in 2024 to promote local content and regional storytelling. The platform has recorded over five lakh downloads and hosts more than 1,000 titles spanning films, music and digital content.

The government also released the second edition of its grant disbursement booklet, detailing financial support extended to filmmakers producing feature films, web series and short films.

Officials said the proposed Film City and educational institutions are expected to strengthen infrastructure for the creative sector while generating new opportunities for local talent and content production.