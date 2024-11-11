Residents of the 56-Gambegre (ST) Assembly Constituency in Meghalaya will have the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights as the state government has declared a paid holiday on November 13.

This decision is to ensure that every voter can freely participate in the upcoming bye-election to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

The announcement, made by the Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, General Administration Department, extends the paid holiday benefit to employees across various sectors. This includes those working in businesses, trades, industrial undertakings, establishments governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881, shops, and those operating on a shift basis or as daily wage or casual workers.

The decision to grant a paid holiday is in accordance with Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which provides for such provisions during elections. By ensuring that voters have the time and flexibility to cast their ballots, the state government aims to encourage maximum participation and uphold the principles of a free and fair electoral process.