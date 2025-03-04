The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has announced a riverbank protection project for the West Garo Hills to tackle recurring floods in the region. During the Budget Session on March 4, Water Resources Minister Comingone Ymbon outlined plans for long-term mitigation and immediate relief measures.

Responding to queries from legislator Mizanur Kazi, Minister Rymbui disclosed that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for riverbank protection from Patakata village to Bhaitbari village in Phulbari town. The initiative aims to curb erosion caused by the Brahmaputra and Jinjiram rivers, which have severely impacted the region.

"The Public Works Department has taken up repairs to restore eroded portions and damaged embankments caused by river Rongai, Jinjiram and also the back flow of river Brahmaputra during the monsoon season n by providing boulder sausage, earth filling with jute bags and palisading works, etc.," Ymbon stated.

The minister confirmed that socioeconomic impact assessments of recurrent floods on local communities have been conducted, and specific programs to rebuild damaged infrastructure are in place. He emphasised the urgency of strengthening embankments and implementing structural interventions to mitigate flood damage.

For long-term climate change mitigation, Ymbon announced, "Flood Plain Zoning, Flood Early Warning System are program that are in the pipeline. Construction of reservoir at upper reaches with flood moderation as one important component to tackle flood for basin most vulnerable to flood."