The Meghalaya government has announced Rs 20 lakh financial assistance for the family of Sepoy Aibok Madur, who died while serving at Siachen Glacier. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma shared the news on social media platform X.

"While paying homage to Sepoy Aibok Madur from the 10th Battalion of the Assam Regiment, the state government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of the braveheart. The braveheart made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Siachen on November 7, 2024," Sangma tweeted.

While paying homage to Sepoy Aibok Madur from the 10th Battalion of the Assam Regiment, the state government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of the braveheart. The braveheart made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Siachen on November 7, 2024. — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 10, 2024

Madur, who hailed from Mawbri Village in Ri-Bhoi district, was serving at the world's highest battlefield when he lost his life in the line of duty.

The soldier's mortal remains were brought back to his native village where he received full military honors, including a traditional gun salute from his fellow servicemen.

"We salute the unparalleled bravery of Sepoy Aibok Madur from Assam Regiment, who made the ultimate sacrifice," Sangma added in another post.

Speaking about the soldier's sacrifice, the Chief Minister said, "Our heartfelt condolences go out to Sepoy Madur's family, and we stand in solidarity with them during this immense hour of grief."