Meghalaya announces Rs 500 crore transformation plan for Tura ahead of National Games

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma unveiled a comprehensive development package worth over Rs 500 crore for Tura during a public interaction at Police Parade Ground on Tuesday, marking one of the largest infrastructure investments announced for the town in recent years.

The announcement comes as Meghalaya prepares to host the National Games 2027, with Tura positioned to serve as a key venue for multiple sporting events. The development package focuses heavily on sports infrastructure and administrative facilities that will serve both immediate community needs and the state's sporting ambitions.

Speaking at the CM Connect programme organised by Tura Municipal Board, Sangma detailed projects worth Rs 260.45 crore already sanctioned for the town, with additional investments pushing the total package beyond Rs 500 crore.

The centrepiece of the sports infrastructure development is the PA Sangma Stadium, which has received sanction for Rs 127.7 crore. Supporting this will be a sports hostel with a detailed project report submitted for Rs 73.74 crore, designed to accommodate athletes during training and competitions.

Ongoing upgradation work at PA Togan Athletic Stadium, valued at Rs 48.5 crore, will enhance the town's capacity to host track and field events. The planned Sunny Hills Indoor Hall, with an investment of Rs 18.9 crore, will provide international-standard facilities for badminton and table tennis competitions.

Beyond sports, the development package includes significant administrative and hospitality infrastructure. The most substantial project is an additional secretariat building, with tenders for the Rs 160 crore facility set to begin in August 2025.

Construction has already commenced on a convention centre sanctioned at Rs 52 crore and a hospitality complex worth Rs 15 crore, both aimed at boosting the town's capacity to host large-scale events and conferences.

The chief minister emphasized the grassroots nature of the consultation process, stating that the meeting was designed to address public grievances while outlining developmental schemes for both South and North Tura areas.

The comprehensive development plan represents a significant shift in infrastructure investment for Tura, with the National Games 2027 serving as a catalyst for long-term urban transformation. The projects are expected to enhance the town's profile as both an administrative centre and sporting hub within the northeastern region.

Local residents who attended the public interaction raised various concerns about existing infrastructure and civic amenities, which officials indicated would be addressed through the broader development framework being implemented across the town.