Meghalaya announces shortlisted players for U-19 women's cricket team

The Meghalaya Cricket Association has shortlisted, as per the recommendation of the Junior Women's Selection Committee, 25 players for its U-19 women's cricket team, which will represent the state in BCCI domestic tournaments during the 2025-26 season.

The MCA selectors compiled the list after considering the players' performances in recent selection trial matches, as well as their achievements during the BCCI's 2024-25 and 2023-24 seasons.

A second phase of selection matches will take place on September 15-19 at Nongkhrah, Nongpoh, in Ri-Bhoi, which will be followed by a preparatory camp.

The U-19 women's team will play in the BCCI's U-19 Women's T20 Trophy from October 26 and U-19 Women's One Day Trophy from December 13.

Shortlisted players: Monica Singh, Cheanchi Kambesa Sangma, Chigesanora Marak, Jayshree Singh, Marme M Sangma, Adalyne F Lyngkhoi, Namesha A Marak, Beneros D Shira, Adelakmen Lawai, Joanna Pyngrope, Banchila Marak, Yoolang Suting, Eliza Lyngdoh, Dawanshisha Warlarpih, Rosabel Lyngkhoi, Isha Ray, Jennifer Fancon, Ronjoli Basumatary, Rafinia Ryntathiang, Steffinie Sohshang, Fennysha Nongrum, Shreya Marak, Julitha Marak, Dejianna M Sangma, Mendy Adrena Mawlong