Meghalaya announces squad for Col CK Nayudu Trophy

The Meghalaya Cricket Association has named a 15-player squad, along with standbys, for the opening matches of the BCCI’s Col CK Nayudu Trophy, a key multi-day tournament for U-23 men.

The season starts on October 16 with Meghalaya taking on Baroda at Baroda’s home ground. The team will then travel to Jammu to face Jammu & Kashmir on October 26 before returning to Shillong to host Goa on November 2.

Kevin Christopher will continue as Meghalaya’s captain, supported by vice-captain Josiah Momin.

Preparations for the tournament will kick off with a training camp in Tura from September 29 to October 12. Players and staff from Khasi-Jaintia Hills are required to assemble at Polo Ground, Shillong, on September 28 at 8 am for departure, while members from other parts of Garo Hills should report directly in Tura on the same day. The team will depart Tura for Baroda on October 13.

Meghalaya squad: Purav Agarwal, Manish Sharma, Sudhir Sahani, PM Santosh, Banialam Mylliemngap, Dipankar Baruah (WK), Sachin Kumar (WK), Josiah Momin (VC), Kevin Christopher (C), Gavineal Marpna, Avinash Rai, Shavian Blah, Navin Kr Ray, Asif Khan, Gulgul Sangma.