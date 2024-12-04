The Meghalaya Cricket Association's junior men selection committee has named a 15-player squad for the final match of the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25, set to take on Karnataka from December 6 to 9 in Bangalore.

There is one change to the squad, with Shubham Rasaily replaced by Rohit Sharma, who is now a part of the playing team.

Meghalaya, despite losing all four matches in the Elite Group A, showed notable progress, particularly in batting, during their last two home games against Baroda and Delhi – the top teams of the group.

Karnataka, however, has had a mixed season, securing two wins and two losses. With the match set to be played on their home ground, Meghalaya will need to put in a strong performance to challenge the hosts.

The Meghalaya squad includes Manthan Dey, Dipankar Baruah (captain and wicketkeeper), Heiyomiki Ryngkhlem, Dipayan Nandi, Gaurav Jyoti Thakuria, Ashish Kumar Lohar, Gaurav Narleng, Apandanka R Marak, Kshitij Singhania, Rudrasingh Rathore, Sachang Sangma (vice-captain), Shavian Blah, Grish Raj Ray, Angkit Tamang, and Rohit Sharma.

The standby players are Shubham Rasaily, Pushkar Raj Singh, and Changsrang S Marak.

The support staff for the team includes Sandipan Deb Nath (Head Coach), Hemant Roy (Assistant Coach), Hamboy Langbang (Physio), Gregory Syiemlieh (Trainer), and Aaron G Diengdoh (Manager).