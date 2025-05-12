The inaugural U-15 Girls North East Rising Cup 2025 will begin tomorrow, and the Meghalaya Cricket Association today announced its 15-member squad for the regional tournament.

Twenty players were shortlisted through zonal camps in Shillong and Tura before gathering in Nongkhrah, Ri-Bhoi, where the final selection and preparations were made.

This tournament, aimed at promoting grassroots women's cricket from the North East, is the initiative of the Assam Cricket Association and will be played in Guwahati.

The eight participating teams have been divided into two groups, with Meghalaya slotted in Group B with Tripura, Sikkim and Mizoram. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland make up Group A.

Meghalaya squad: Namesha A Marak (C), Laviola Mary Lyngdoh (VC), Prisceca Nongpiur (WK), Naridashisha Marngar (WK), Phibanylla Tongwah, Lawanjingkyrmen Lyngkhoi, Badphishyrta L Nonglait, Avianna Myrthong, Alvarine Shullai, Anuradha Gurung, Iarikmen Kharbteng, Onasa M Sangma, Sonakshi R Marak, Charkisha M Momin, Aniesha Arengh