Ahead of next month's 3rd NECDC Senior Men's Interstate Friendship Tournament 2025, the Meghalaya Cricket Association today announced its 15-member squad for the event, which will be held in Nagaland.

The tournament will be hosted by the Nagaland Cricket Association under the aegis of the North East Cricket Development Council. This initiative is meant to help prepare the states for the upcoming BCCI 2025-26 domestic season.

Meghalaya have been slotted in Group B with defending champions Nagaland and Sikkim. Group A comprises Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals.

Meghalaya will face Nagaland on the opening day, May 5, and then take on Sikkim the following day. The semifinals will be held on May 8 and the final on May 10.

The MCA's senior men's selection committee has chosen 15 players and kept a further five players on standby. Moisten Ch Marak has been named head coach.

Meghalaya squad: Nishanta Chakraborty, Arpit Bhatewara (WK), Kishan Lyngdoh, Swastic Chettri, Lerry G Sangma, Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Akash Kumar Chaudhary, Abhishek Kumar, Aryan Borah, Himan C Phukan, Swarajeet Das, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Ram Gurung, Dippu Sangma, Arien Bonchang Sangma (WK)