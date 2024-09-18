The Meghalaya Cricket Association's senior men's selection committee has announced the squad for the first two matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

The team, which has moved up to the Elite Group after a strong performance in the Plate Group last season, includes 12 domicile players and five standbys.

Meghalaya will start their campaign with an away match against Services from October 11 to 14, followed by a home game against Tripura in Shillong from October 18 to 21.

The squad still has three spots open for guest professionals. The selection, made after a thorough review of 30 players in July, includes new additions Arpit Bhatewara and Roshan Warbah, along with familiar faces like Kishan Lyngdoh, Dippu Sangma, and Akash Kumar Choudhary.

Prabhakar Bairgond, who previously trained the Meghalaya U-23 women’s team and is now a high-performance coach, will lead the team as the new head coach.

The squad comprises Aryan Borah, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Arpit Bhatewara, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Bijon Dey, Chengkam Sangma, Dippu Sangma, Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Kishan Lyngdoh, Ram Gurung, Roshan Warbah, and Swarajeet Das. The standbys are Adarsh Joshi, Anish Charak, Lerry G Sangma, Shembhalang Pyngrope, and Yogesh Tiwari.

Support staff includes Bairgond (head coach), Moisten Ch Marak (assistant coach), Surojit Biswas (physio), Vikash Singh Chauhan (trainer), and Dister Marbaniang (manager). The team will continue its preparatory camp in Cuttack until departing for the tournament on October 8.