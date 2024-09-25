The Meghalaya Cricket Association has named a 15-member squad along with five standbys for the upcoming U-23 men's Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2024-25. The multi-day tournament kicks off with Meghalaya facing Punjab from October 13-16, followed by matches against Andhra Pradesh (October 20-23) and Himachal Pradesh (October 27-30).

Meghalaya promoted to the elite level after finishing second in the Plate Group last season, will face tougher competition this year. The team won all six group matches in 2023-24 but lost to Nagaland in the final.

The squad is currently in Bengaluru for a preparatory camp and will depart for the tournament on October 10.

Meghalaya Squad: Kevin S Christopher, Manish Sharma, Aman Kumar, Avinash Rai, Abhishek Kumar, Gulgul Sangma, Gavineal J Marpna, Bipin Kr Ray, Josiah Momin, Joydeepan Deb, Navin Kumar, Purav Agarwal, PM Santhosh, Sachin Kumar, Swastic Chettri.

Standbys: Thunun Marak, Kush Agarwal, Rohit Kr Yadav, Bharat Gurung, Raghav Magotra.

Support Staff: Neetesh Sharma (Head Coach), Synrapsing Riahtam (Assistant Coach), Emidao Dhar (Physio), Skhembor Khongbtep (Trainer), Chuba R Marak (Manager).