Meghalaya announces squad for upcoming U-23 Cricket season

Thirty players have been shortlisted by selectors for Meghalaya's U-23 men's cricket team that will represent the state in the BCCI's 2025-26 domestic season, starting with the multi-day Col CK Nayudu Trophy in October.

The Meghalaya Cricket Association selectors based the list after considering the players' performances at selection trial matches held recently as well as their achievements during the 2024-25 and 2023-24 seasons.

The MCA will conduct the final selection-cum-preparatory camps in early September and the shortlisted players have been advised to carry on with their personal training and practice in the interim, a notification signed by MCA Honorary Secretary Rayonald Kharkamni stated.

The U-23 men's cricket season will begin with the multi-day Col CK Nayudu Trophy's first phase from 16 October, followed by the one-day U-23 Men's State A Trophy from 9 November.

Shortlisted players: Gavineal J Marpna, PM Santosh, Kevin S Christopher, Purav Agarwal, Rohit Yadav, Gulgul Sangma, Manish Sharma, Asif Khan, Navin Kumar Ray, Salchang Sangma, Appante Waldora A Sangma, Denikcheng Marak, Chandra B Thapa, Banialam Mylliemngap, Pushkar Raj Singh, Josiah Momin, Raghav Magotra, Sachin Kumar, Avinash Rai, Kshitij Singhania, Charm Marbaniang, Rituraj Rabha, Dipankar Baruah, Sudhir Sahani, Manthan Dey, Shavian P Blah, Ayushman Das, Thunun Marak, Superson Lyngdoh, Dairo Marak