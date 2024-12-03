Meghalaya announces squad for Vijay Merchant Trophy opener
Meghalaya announces squad for Vijay Merchant Trophy, showcasing young talent. Team eyes strong performance in prestigious event.
Meghalaya has finalised a 15-player squad for its first two matches in the U-16 boys' Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024-25, a key domestic tournament organised by the BCCI. The team, selected by the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s junior men’s committee, will undergo a review after these opening games.
The squad will face Andhra Pradesh from December 6 to 8, followed by a match against Hyderabad from December 11 to 13. Both fixtures will take place in Lucknow.
Preparation for the tournament included an intensive camp held in Shillong and Nongkhrah (Ri-Bhoi) from November 17. The team departed for Uttar Pradesh today, ready to make their mark.
Meghalaya squad:
Mannan Surana, Trejosh Dey, Raunak Srivastava, Sameer Choudhary, Samelawan S Nongkseh, Krishiv Choudhary, Udit Pradhan, Trijal Agarwal, Aryan K Ray, Benhaden N Marak, Jakrasil Chuseng R Marak, Jamesbirth C Sangma, Damechua Khongsngi, Mewankitbok Kharpuri, Doangkam C Marak
Standbys:
Abhijit Chanda, Chukam Matsram D Shira, Eshan Siangshai, Gurjit Singh, Abagtha Marak
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