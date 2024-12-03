Meghalaya has finalised a 15-player squad for its first two matches in the U-16 boys' Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024-25, a key domestic tournament organised by the BCCI. The team, selected by the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s junior men’s committee, will undergo a review after these opening games.

The squad will face Andhra Pradesh from December 6 to 8, followed by a match against Hyderabad from December 11 to 13. Both fixtures will take place in Lucknow.

Preparation for the tournament included an intensive camp held in Shillong and Nongkhrah (Ri-Bhoi) from November 17. The team departed for Uttar Pradesh today, ready to make their mark.

Meghalaya squad:

Mannan Surana, Trejosh Dey, Raunak Srivastava, Sameer Choudhary, Samelawan S Nongkseh, Krishiv Choudhary, Udit Pradhan, Trijal Agarwal, Aryan K Ray, Benhaden N Marak, Jakrasil Chuseng R Marak, Jamesbirth C Sangma, Damechua Khongsngi, Mewankitbok Kharpuri, Doangkam C Marak

Standbys:

Abhijit Chanda, Chukam Matsram D Shira, Eshan Siangshai, Gurjit Singh, Abagtha Marak