Meghalaya announces U-19 men’s squads for national tournaments

The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) has unveiled its U-19 men’s squads for the upcoming 2025-26 season, set to compete in the BCCI’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy and Cooch Behar Trophy. The selections come after multiple rounds of trials and a careful review of players’ past performances.

Heiyoomiki Ryngkhlem will captain the side, with Gaurav Narleng named vice-captain. The team will be guided by Coach Synrapsing Riahtam.

Meghalaya will first compete in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, a one-day tournament, in the Plate Group alongside fellow North East states Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Sikkim. The tournament kicks off on 9 October in Chandigarh, with the top two teams from the round-robin stage advancing to the final.

Ahead of the tournament, the team will undergo a preparatory camp from September 24 to October 5 at Jagiroad, Assam. All 15 selected players, along with five standbys and support staff, will assemble at Polo Ground, Shillong, on September 23 before travelling to the camp. The squad departs for Chandigarh on October 6.

Meghalaya U-19 squad: Apandanka R Marak, Angkit Tamang, Ashish Kumar Lohar, Benedict J Makdoh, Dipayan Nandi (WK), Gaurav Narleng (VC), Gaurav Jyoti Thakuria, Grish Raj Ray, Heiyoomiki Ryngkhlem (C, WK), Krishwal Marak, Mewankitbok Kharpuri, Namewanki Pakyntein, Rudra Singh Rathore, Rimtora D Shira, Rohit Sharma