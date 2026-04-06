Meghalaya announces U-19 men's, U-23 women's squads for NECDC tournaments in Nagaland, Sikkim

The Meghalaya Cricket Association has announced its squads for the upcoming U-19 men’s and U-23 women’s tournaments under the North East Cricket Development Council, following recommendations from its Cricket Advisory Sub-Committee.

The tournaments are scheduled to run from April 6 to 11 and will feature teams from six northeastern states — Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim. The U-19 men’s competition will be held in Nagaland, while the U-23 women’s matches will take place in Sikkim.

The selection comes after a short preparatory camp conducted in Shillong between April 2 and 4. The camp focused on finalising combinations and match readiness ahead of the multi-state tournament.

Meghalaya enter the competition with momentum, having won both senior-level NECDC tournaments last year. The upcoming fixtures are expected to test the next generation of players and provide an opportunity to build on that success.

MCA president James PK Sangma personally saw off the women’s team on Saturday and the men’s team on Sunday. He encouraged both squads to deliver strong performances and uphold the state’s reputation in regional cricket.

U-19 men’s squad: Apandanka Marak, Angkit Tamang, Heiyoomiki Ryngkhlem (captain, wicketkeeper), Ashish Kumar Lohar, Benedict J Makdoh, Dipayan Nandi (wicketkeeper), Gaurav Narleng (vice-captain), Gaurav Jyoti Thakuria, Grish Raj Ray, Krishwal Marak, Mewankitbok Kharpuri, Namewanki Pakyntein, Rudra Singh Rathore, Rimtora D Shira, Rohit Sharma.

U-23 women’s squad: Monica L Phawa (captain), Ankita Sharma, Sara D Kharbani, Pilika Marak, Monycable Marbaniang, Dianchidora Sangma, Ritreki Pohshna, Nerisa Nongrum, Neelam Roy, Janika Marak, Suriti Kumari Ray (vice-captain), Dubleen Nengnong, Abiezer Kharsyiem, Blaridahun Dkhar, Indariakor Kharwanniang.