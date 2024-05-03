Shillong continues to grapple with a series of petrol bomb attacks, with the latest incident targeting a government vehicle belonging to the Directorate of Water Resources. The attack occurred on May 2 night at Cleve colony, where miscreants set ablaze the vehicle bearing registration number ML01 A 0175.

The vehicle was parked within the premises of the Directorate of Water Resources when it was engulfed in flames. Authorities suspect the assailants hurled a petrol bomb from outside, resulting in the complete destruction of the vehicle.

Police investigations indicate a pattern in these attacks, with government vehicles in areas lacking CCTV coverage being the primary targets. Police officials stated that they are actively pursuing leads to apprehend those responsible for the act of arson.

This assault adds to a string of similar incidents earlier in the week, including an attack on the Mawlai camp of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) by unidentified perpetrators using petrol bombs on May 1 night.