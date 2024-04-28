Ostarnic Marbaniang, assistant finance secretary of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), was arrested from his residence in Jaiaw on April 27, for his suspected involvement in the Ichamati murder cases.

Marbaniang was taken to Sadar police station and subsequently presented before the court, which granted six days of police custody. This arrest brings the total number of KSU members apprehended in connection with the Ichamati murder cases to four.

Rituraj Ravi, the Superintendent of Police for East Khasi Hills, stated, "In connection with Shella P.S. Case No. 08(04)2024 and Shella P.S. Case No. 09(04)2024 u/s 302/34 IPC, where Late Ishan Singh and Late Sobir Dutta was murdered in Ichamati, one accused person, Osternic Marbaniang (34) S/O Smt. Tila Marbaniang R/O Jaiaw, Laitdom, Shillong was arrested on 27.04.2024 from Jaiaw." He further urged the public to maintain peace and order.

The arrest of Marbaniang follows the earlier apprehension of three KSU activists: Shamborlang Shati, Mesadapbor Skhembil, and Cleanstar Shabong. The victims, Ishan Singh and Sobir Dutta, both employed in limestone quarries, were allegedly brutally assaulted by unidentified assailants on March 27. Their bodies were discovered along a roadside in Ichamati.