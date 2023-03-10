In the ongoing efforts to combat the drug menace in the state, the East Khasi Hills District Police's Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) along with officers of Lumdiengjri PS successfully apprehended five drug peddlers from Lower Mawprem on Thursday evening.

The ANTF conducted two operations on the same day, with the first operation resulting in the arrest of one person near the KHADC office in Shillong. The individual was found to be in possession of five boxes of heroin weighing 66.46 grams, two mobile phones, and a car.

Based on another credible tip-off regarding drug supply in the Lower Mawprem area, the team launched a second operation in the evening. Four individuals were apprehended and found to be in possession of 20 boxes and 20 vials containing heroin weighing 268.71 grams, seven mobile phones, cash amounting to Rs. 6,87,150, 25 empty vials, and 60 syringes.

Appropriate legal action has been taken, and cases have been registered against the accused. Investigations are currently underway to uncover any linkages or networks related to the drug trade.

The East Khasi Hills District Police's continuous campaign against the drug menace serves as a reminder that the law enforcement agencies are committed to maintaining a drug-free environment in the state. The ANTF has urged citizens to come forward and assist in the fight against drugs by reporting any suspicious activities or individuals to the authorities.

Earlier on February 27, drugs worth Rs 33.24 crore and Rs 8.63 crore in cash were seized in Meghalaya. Precious metals worth Rs 91 lakh, liquor of Rs 2.54 crore and different other items meant for distribution among voters worth Rs 27.37 crore were also seized by the law enforcement agencies.