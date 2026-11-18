The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Meghalaya has seized 157.61 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 75 lakh in the illegal market, during two operations in Shillong's Lumsurvey area within a fortnight.

The latest operation was conducted on November 17, following specific intelligence about suspected drug peddling. Three ANTF teams carried out simultaneous raids at three locations, recovering a total of 130.61 grams of heroin and registering three separate FIRs.

According to a press release issued by the ANTF on November 18, nine soap boxes containing 110.34 grams of heroin were recovered from the residence of Jahiruddin. At the residence of Jamela Khatun, officials seized 63 vials containing 10.10 grams of heroin, while another 65 vials containing 10.17 grams were recovered from the residence of Moriom Khatun.

The three accused have been booked at Cantonment Beat House. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband, identify the supply network and establish other possible links.

The latest seizure follows another operation in the same locality on November 7, when ANTF personnel raided the room of suspected drug peddler Alim Uddin based on intelligence inputs. The search led to the recovery of two soap boxes containing 27 grams of heroin.

Alim Uddin and his wife, Ishatun Nesa, were arrested in connection with the case, and an FIR was registered.

With the two operations, the total quantity of heroin seized stands at 157.61 grams, with legal action initiated against five people.

The ANTF said the operations were part of its efforts to dismantle local drug-peddling networks and restrict the availability of narcotic substances in Shillong. Further investigation in both cases is underway.